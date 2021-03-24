BSEB Bihar Board Results 2021 | BSEB Intermediate results likely to be released before March 29

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of BSEB Inter or Bihar Board class 12 exams for Arts, Science and Commerce stream anytime this week before Holi on March 29.

Students can check their results on BSEB official websites, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from March 5 - March 19.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, the Board may most likely release Bihar Intermediate Result on March 26. Other media reports state that the results are likely to be declared on March 25. Students are advised to keep a track of the official websites.

“Despite COVID-19 crisis, there will be no delay in our exam calendar. Final stage preparation and verification is going before declaring inter results. Evaluation of copies has been completed between March 5 to 19 followed by toppers’ verification this week. Results are likely to be announced on March 26”, the daily has quoted an official.

“Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centres were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual system," added the official.

The Class 12 examination for the year 20-21 was conducted from February 1- 13. More than 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar Board result 2021. The board, however, has already released the intermediate answer key 2021, and students were allowed to submit representations against the answer key till March 16. In 2020, the results were declared on March 24.

BSEB last year had released a notification regarding the Class 12/intermediate exams. It said that if a student fails in the compulsory subject, the marks of the additional chosen subject by the student will be added to the marks list.

Additionally, the board had also introduced project work for internal assessment from year 2020-21, India.com has reported.

Here's how students can check the BSEB 12th board exam results:

Visit the official website of BSEB.

Click on the link 'Results' flashing on your screen.

Click on 'BSEB Class 10 Result' or 'BSEB Class 12 Result'.

Class 12 students can select their respective stream.

Keep your admit card handy and fill all the login credentials.

Click on submit. Your results will appear on the screen. Download or take a printout for future use.