App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bookings for special trains on IRCTC website delayed, to start at 6 pm

The Ministry of Railways cited data pertaining to special trains being fed onto the IRCTC website as reason for the delay

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bookings for passenger trains starting May 12, which was earlier to begin at 4 pm on May 11, will now start at 6 pm, as per an alert on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The Ministry of Railways cited data pertaining to special trains being fed onto the IRCTC website as reason for the delay.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed into the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the ministry said in a tweet via its official handle.

Close

Starting May 12, the Indian Railways will resume limited passenger train services in a graded manner. Initially, 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) will be operated from New Delhi to a few stations across the country.

related news

Read More | Here is a list of trains Indian Railways will be starting from May 12

The home ministry had issued standard operating protocol earlier on May 11, laying down guidelines for the movement of people by these trains.

All passenger train services, including suburban rail and metro operations, had been suspended earlier this year amid the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation #Ministry of Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.