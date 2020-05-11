Bookings for special trains on IRCTC website delayed, to start at 6 pm

Bookings for passenger trains starting May 12, which was earlier to begin at 4 pm on May 11, will now start at 6 pm, as per an alert on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The Ministry of Railways cited data pertaining to special trains being fed onto the IRCTC website as reason for the delay.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed into the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the ministry said in a tweet via its official handle.

Starting May 12, the Indian Railways will resume limited passenger train services in a graded manner. Initially, 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) will be operated from New Delhi to a few stations across the country.

Read More | Here is a list of trains Indian Railways will be starting from May 12

The home ministry had issued standard operating protocol earlier on May 11, laying down guidelines for the movement of people by these trains.

All passenger train services, including suburban rail and metro operations, had been suspended earlier this year amid the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.