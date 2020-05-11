Here is a list of trains Indian Railways will be starting from May 12

Indian Railways will begin resuming passenger train services gradually from May 12.

The bookings will open on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website from 4 pm on May 11.

The fares for the special trains will be similar to that of the Rajdhani Express service, media reports suggest.

All passenger train services, including suburban rail and metro operations, have been suspended amid the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.

The special trains will be run from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Initially, only 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) will be operational, The Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Bookings can only be made online, and physical ticket counters will be closed.

"Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The railways ministry added that only passengers with confirmed tickets wouldl be allowed to enter railways stations. COVID-19 patients can travel only if they are asymptomatic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on May 11, asked state governments to cooperate with the Indian Railways in operating Shramik trains to help migrant workers travel to their hometowns.