Bihar Board Class 10 result 2020: BSEB likely to declare result on weekend

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric exam 2020 results this weekend, the dates of which will be announced soon.

There were reports that the results will be declared on May 20.

However, as per a report by Indian Express, the post-evaluation process will be completed in a day or two, following which the results will be announced.

“There are certain procedures left before finalising the announcement dates. We are scrutinising every process to avoid discrepancies, and to publish error-free matriculation results,” a board official said as per the report.

The students are advised not to pay attention to any speculations, the official was quoted as saying.

Once the result is declared, the mark sheets to the students of both class 10 and 12 will be given in August, said the report.

The students who appeared in the Board exam can check their results on official websites:

> biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in> bsebresult.online

> biharboard.online

In 2020, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year, the number of students who had appeared in the examination was over 16.35 lakh and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 percent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher, the report suggested.

The BSEB result for class 12 has already been declared in March. The result showed the overall pass percentage from the science stream was 77.39, in commerce 93.26 and in arts stream, the pass percentage was 81.44, as per the report.



