App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2020: BSEB likely to declare result on weekend

There were reports that the results will be declared on May 20. However, the report said that the post-evaluation process will be completed in a day or two, following which the results will be announced.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric exam 2020 results this weekend, the dates of which will be announced soon.

There were reports that the results will be declared on May 20.

However, as per a report by Indian Express, the post-evaluation process will be completed in a day or two, following which the results will be announced.

Close

“There are certain procedures left before finalising the announcement dates. We are scrutinising every process to avoid discrepancies, and to publish error-free matriculation results,” a board official said as per the report.

related news

The students are advised not to pay attention to any speculations, the official was quoted as saying.

Once the result is declared, the mark sheets to the students of both class 10 and 12 will be given in August, said the report.

The students who appeared in the Board exam can check their results on official websites:

> biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
> bsebresult.online

> biharboard.online

In 2020, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year, the number of students who had appeared in the examination was over 16.35 lakh and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 percent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher, the report suggested.

The BSEB result for class 12 has already been declared in March. The result showed the overall pass percentage from the science stream was 77.39, in commerce 93.26 and in arts stream, the pass percentage was 81.44, as per the report.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #education #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ‘Way too late’: Inside Amazon’s biggest outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ‘Way too late’: Inside Amazon’s biggest outbreak

Repatriation flights on May 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.