Bharat Bandh today: Here's what will remain shut, what services may be affected

All commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest rising fuel prices, the new E-Way bill and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Around 40,000 trade associations have extended their support to the bandh. The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), the apex body of organised road transportation companies, will also backing the bandh and will hold a ‘chakka jam’. Bombay Goods Transport Association, SIMTA, KGTA, Baroda Goods Transport Association, Vapi Transport Association, HGTA, CGTA, Car Carrier Association and Association of Transporters Poona, among others, have confirmed their support to AITWA in this regard.

Services expected to be affected:

> Commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are participating in the Bharat Bandh.

> Road transport services across the country may be affected as transport companies will remain non-operational between 6.00 am and 8.00 pm.

> Booking, as well as the movement of bill-oriented goods, will be affected.

> Many traders will not log-in to the GST portal to register their protest.

> Some associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have also backed the strike.

> As per CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, women entrepreneurs, small industries, hawkers, among others, will join the bandh.

Services that won’t be affected:

> Medical shops, milk and vegetable shops, among other essential services, won't be affected by the strike.

> Banking services are also expected to remain unaffected.