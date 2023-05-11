Barely 4 in 10 Indian employees using AI despite rising demand, shows study

89% of Indian workers believe that in today's job market, skills-based experience is more important than a degree or industry-specific certification. (Representative image)

Data from a new digital skills study conducted among 1,000 Indian professionals reveals majority of respondents believe skills are more significant than educational background or professional experience, CRM company Salesforce said on May 11.

The study said despite Artificial Intelligence being one of the most in-demand digital skills at present, barely 4 in 10 Indian employees are using AI in their current position.

The requirement for AI skills is shared by both managers and employees, the study further stated. The new report stated 93 percent of Indian workers showed excitement about the idea of utilising generative AI for their work, while 91 percent of firms report that they are thinking about employing generative AI.

About 89 percent of Indian workers believe that in today's job market, skills-based experience is more important than a degree or industry-specific certification. However, the study noted there is a disconnect between the skills companies need and those currently used by the workforce.

The findings are part of a global study that included 11,035 working individuals from 11 different nations. 1000 Indian workers are included in the poll, the new report said.