    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Event held in Thane Central Jail to pay tribute to freedom fighters

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

    An event was held in Thane Central Jail on Saturday to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.


    Floral tributes were paid to the portraits of freedom fighters, including Chapekar brothers, Raghoji Bhangre, Veer Savarkar, who were incarcerated here, some of whom were executed, an official said.


    The last to be hanged here were freedom fighters Krishnaji Karve, Anant Kanhere and Vinayak Deshpande, who conspired and killed British officer Arthur Jackson in 1910, he added.


    District Collector Rakesh Narvekar and MLA Sanjay Kelkar were given a tour of the facility by Jail Superintendent Harshad Ahirrao. ”The area around the yard in the jail will be beautified so that its heritage value can be maintained. It will have a memorial flame, fountain as well as amphitheater. The work will be completed by Diwali,” Narvekar said.


    Ahhirrao said visitors, as part of the Independence Day celebrations, will be given a glimpse of the ’Khadi Darwaza’, the jail door leading to the creek from which inmates were taken out of the complex through the sea route.

    This gate has not been opened for the last 50 years, the jail official added.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 05:05 pm
