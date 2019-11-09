Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: Curfew in 5 Rajasthan districts, aerial survey via drones underway in UP

Live now
Nov 09, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey: Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple. All markets are open, the situation is completely normal. 60 companies of paramilitary force, RPF and PAC and 1200 police constables, 250 Sub-inspectors, 20 Dy-SPs & 2 SPs deployed. Double layer barricading, public address system, 35 CCTVs and 10 drones deployed for security surveillance.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict, I appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of the Honourable Supreme Court. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Congress leaders to meet ahead of ruling
The Congress top brass will be meeting in the morning on November 9 to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court.
Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said, "The CWC meeting has been rescheduled to tomorrow 09.11.19, 0945 am at 10 Janpath. CWC members, Permanent Invitees & Special invitees will be attending the meeting."
The Congress working committee, the highest decision making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Special buses for Ayodhya pilgrims
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. CM Yogi Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives, News18 reported.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Curfew in 5 Rajasthan districts
Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 in five districts in the state. All schools and colleges will be closed across the state today. In Bharatpur, mobile internet services have also been snapped.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | ID Shukla, Joint CP: Delhi Police has taken appropriate security measures with the help of paramilitary, ahead of the Ayodhya Verdict. There is no question of any mishappening, be it the security of Supreme Court, High Court or the security of a VIP-VVIP, it cannot be breached.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Last night, speaking exclusively to News18, renowned poet Munawwar Rana said the Hindus of the nation are the custodians of the Muslims of the country. “In the current prevailing situation in the state and in the country… as we all know that the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected shortly. All our ulemas (Muslim scholars), political leaders and dharm gurus (religious leaders) are telling the Muslims what to do and what not to do. But, as per my view, the biggest responsibility in this country lies with the majority,” he said.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Only two-wheelers allowed in temple town
No four wheelers from outside the city are are being allowed to enter Ayodhya, while only local two-wheelers have been permitted to move around.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | UP-Nepal border sealed
Following a late-night meeting of top officials with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed, Hindustan Times reported. No one without proper identity proof would be allowed to move along the sensitive border, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi was quoted as saying.
Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates | Multi-layered security arrangements have turned the temple town of Ayodhya into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. In a tweet, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the situation is perfectly normal in the district.