MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Aurangabad needs international airport, convention centre for overall growth: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant is on a two-day visit to survey the work at Aurangabad Industrial city (AURIC), established under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, and took a tour of the Shendra node on Saturday.

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
(Representational image)

(Representational image)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on June 12 said for its overall growth, Maharashtra's Aurangabad needs an international airport facility and an international convention centre, which will boost tourism and industries in the region.

Kant is on a two-day visit to survey the work at Aurangabad Industrial city (AURIC), established under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, and took a tour of the Shendra node on Saturday.

'The project will change the entire region in the next five years. Earlier, it took 20 to 40 years to establish cities such as Gurgaon and Noida. But a ready infrastructure has been provided here before industries come to set up. At least 73 units have been installed here so far,' the official said.

The two nodes of AURIC, Shendra and Bidkin, will be connected by a highway, he said.

'It is now important to expand the Aurangabad airport and convert it into an international facility. I will talk to the Airport Authority regarding this. Apart from this, the region also needs an international convention centre, which can be connected to tourism here,' Kant said.

Close
There are plans to establish a similar city at Dighi port on the lines of AURIC, he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Airport #Aurangabad #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog
first published: Jun 12, 2021 03:27 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey