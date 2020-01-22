App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'At any forum and at any place': Mayawati accepts Amit Shah's CAA debate challenge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been steadfast in maintaining his stance that the bill is a necessity for progress, and on January 21, challenged opposition leaders to a public debate over the act.

Carlsen Martin

Since the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, opposition leaders and critics have claimed that the bill discriminates on the grounds of religion.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been steadfast in maintaining his stance that the bill is a necessity for progress, and on January 21, challenged opposition leaders to a public debate over the act.

Just a day after Shah issued the challenge, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party accepts the challenge and is ready for any debate "at any forum and at any place".

Mayawati's tweet reads, "The government, disturbed by protests against the controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, by the entire country, especially the youth and women, has challenged the Opposition to debate on the matter. The BSP accepts the challenge to debate on it at any forum and at any place."

Close

Shah issued the challenge to politicians from opposition parties at a pro-C-AA rally in Lucknow on January 21. Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that he would be open to any debate with the BJP so long as it tackled issues of development.

related news

Amit Shah’s proposal for an open debate comes several weeks after protesters have asked both him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to them and explain the merits of the act. Women of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have been protesting for over a month now and have also invited the Prime Minister to tea.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Amit Shah #CAA #Mayawati

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.