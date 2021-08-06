MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees to resolve inter-state border disputes

The committees will aim at resolving the border disputes in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites initially, the chief ministers said at a joint press conference.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the two states will set up committees to resolve the inter-state border disputes.

Two panels to be headed by cabinet ministers of each state will be set up, they said.

The committees will aim at resolving the border disputes in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites initially, the chief ministers said at a joint press conference.

Each panel will have five members, including a cabinet minister of each state besides bureaucrats, Sarma said, adding that local representatives may be part of a committee.

Members of both the panels will visit the sites, interact with civil society members and complete discussions within 30 days.

Close

Five aspects, which are to be considered to resolve the disputes, are historical evidence, ethnicity, administrative convenience, mood and sentiments of the people concerned and contiguity of land, Sangma said.

"In principle, we will try to find a solution within the framework of these five aspects," he said.

The six disputed sites taken up in the first phase are Tarabari, Gijang, Phalia, Baklapara, Pilingkata and Khanapara.

These areas fall in Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts in Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.
PTI
Tags: #Assam #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #K Sangma #Meghalaya
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.