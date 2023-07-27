APJ Abdul Kalam turned his dreams into reality: 6 unforgettable instances

Abdul Kalam's life is an inspiring tale of resilience and dreams (Image source: Twitter)

APJ Abdul Kalam's life is all about transforming his dreams into realities. The visionary, who was a learner all his life and a relentless pursuer of excellence, became an unwavering source of inspiration for millions. On the 8th death anniversary of the former President, we reflect on his remarkable journey, what he dreamt, how he capitalised on the breakthroughs, turned them into successes, accomplishing significant milestones with consistent dedication, and ultimately earning an ever-growing number of loyal followers.

From his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to ascending to the highest office in the country at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kalam's story is of perseverance, determination, and that dreams can indeed be transformed into reality.

Here are the 6 pivotal turning points in Kalam's life. Each success has left behind invaluable lessons for us to learn.

1. Birds at the seashore and Kalam's interest in aeroplanes

Abdul Kalam’s journey towards becoming an aeronautical engineer began when he was 13 years of age. And, during his engineering studies, he delved into the captivating world of aeroplanes, and while working at DRDO and ISRO, he made a conscious decision to intensify his efforts and further focus on space and missile technology.

The dream began when his teacher told the students at Rameswaram seashore where they were taken to observe the flight of birds, that the same principles that make birds fly also cause aeroplanes to fly. This practical experience sparked Abdul Kalam's curiosity about aeroplanes and ultimately shaped his path, leading him to become a rocket engineer and a revered missile scientist.

2. Not selected as pilot, went on to become chief of Armed Forces and flew fighter jet

After graduating from MIT, Madras, with a degree in aeronautical engineering, APJ Abdul Kalam had a desire to join the Indian Air Force as a pilot. Despite being successful in his academic endeavours, he was unable to fulfil his dream. In his conversations and interviews, Abdul Kalam said that in the pilot selection interview he came in ninth place, when the committee only chose 8 candidates. He said he couldn't realise this dream when he was 23.

However, his unwavering determination prevailed. When he became the President of the country, he was the Chief of the Armed Forces. He seized the opportunity to fly the fighter jet Su-30MKI, fulfilling a part of his dream. This achievement was a testament to his unshakeable spirit and his ability to turn dreams into reality, proving that determination and hard work can overcome initial setbacks and lead to ultimate success.

3. Kalam meets Swami Sivananda

Dejected after his unsuccessful attempt to join the Air Force as a pilot, Abdul Kalam decided not to return home but instead went to Rishikesh. It was there that he had a significant interaction with Swami Sivananda of Divine Life Society. During their conversation, Kalam expressed his disappointment that his ambitions of flying had not come true.

In response, the Swami advised Kalam that perhaps his destiny lay elsewhere, and he might be destined for other accomplishments in life. Taking these words, and leaving aside his disappointment, Kalam accepted a position of senior scientific assistant at DTD&P(Air), now called Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), and this laid the path for him to become a rocket scientist.

Throughout his life, Kalam lived by the mantra of never giving up, famously stating, "If you fall, never give up because F.A.I.L means first attempt at learning."

4. 'Simple dreams are a crime, dreams should be big'

He was not satisfied limiting himself to making hover aircrafts at DRDO during his initial years there. He wanted to develop missiles and rockets. To pursue this passion, he seized the opportunity to go on deputation to ISRO, where he had the privilege of working under the guidance of two mentors he deeply admired - Prof Vikram Sarabhai and Prof Brahm Prakash. With this crucial turning point in his career, his journey in the field of space and missile technology began, eventually leading him to earn the distinguished title of "Missile Man of India".

5. 'Become leaders in life'

APJ Abdul Kalam was a fervent supporter of youth assuming leadership positions. In many of his interactions, he asserted that a true leader takes ownership of mistakes rather than looking to place blame on others. He said that when he was the project director of satellite launch vehicle (SLV), Prof Vikram Sarabhai was ISRO chairman. Kalam said Prof Sarabhai took full responsibility as the head of ISRO when the SLV mission faced problems. Kalam said in spite of the early setbacks, Prof Sarabhai persisted, ensuring that India would eventually succeed in launching it. Abdul Kalam went on to say that when the Rohini mission eventually achieved success, he as the project director received the credit, although Prof Sarabhai might have easily claimed the honours.

This episode may have had an impact on Kalam's statements about the need for youth to strive to be leaders and work with integrity, as he demonstrated these traits throughout his life.

6. Kalam's only property were his books and clothes

The former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was known for his simple lifestyle. His philosophy of commitment to simplicity remained steadfast not only during his presidency but also after stepping down from the highest office. When his presidential tenure concluded, he emerged with only his humble personal belongings, which remained his sole possessions.

After he demitted office of President, he survived on the royalty from his books and his pension. He would not accept any personal gifts for himself. He followed this example of what he has preached youth in his entire life.

At the time of his passing in 2015, he did not own any property and possessed only a few personal belongings, which included 2,500 books, a wrist watch, six shirts, four trousers, three suits, and a pair of shoes. He had no fridge, TV, car, or AC.

Kalam's dedication to simple living and high thinking truly defined his character and continued to be a guiding principle throughout his remarkable journey.

APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu, in a poor family to a boat owner Jainulabdeen and Ashiamma. It was on July 27 in 2015 he left for his heavenly abode. He was only 83 years old when he breathed his last while addressing students at IIM Shillong.

Though APJ Abdul Kalam is no more with us, his legacy lives on, as he continues to reside in the hearts of millions. His life is a testament to what is called 'life after death'.

On this day, as we pay homage to the visionary on his death anniversary, he is remembered as a humble son of the soil who made immense contributions, bringing pride to our beloved motherland.