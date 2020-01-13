AntiTribalMPPSC trends on Twitter after Madhya Pradesh PSC question paper calls Bhil tribe criminal

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) courted controversy after making derogatory references to the Bhil tribe in a question paper, News18 reported.

The question paper called Bhil “criminals” and “drunkards”, the report said.

Ram Dangore, the BJP MLA from Pandhana, called for strict action against the individual who had set the question paper.

“It’s shocking to see the derogatory reference in the MPPSC question paper about the community,” said Dangore.

The MLA, who is a member of the Bhil community, appeared for the examination on January 12.

He said he would file a police complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai also reacted to the matter, seeking removal of MPPSC secretary Renu Pant and called action against Chairman Bhaskar Chaubey.

The MPPSC has so far not provided a clarification on the question paper.

In terms of population, Madhya Pradesh has 60 lakh Bhils.

Meanwhile, #AntiTribalMPPSC has started trending on Twitter, with various individuals commenting on the said issue.

मध्यप्रदेश लोकसेवा आयोग ने आदिवासियों को अपमान करते हुए, आपराधिक बताया है। यह बिल्कुल असहनीय हैं।



1. MPPSC आधिकारिक माफी मांगे।

2. रेणु पंत और भास्कर चौबे का इस्तीफ़ा हो।

3. MPPSC भंग की जाए।

4. SC, ST, OBC को उचित प्रतिनिधित्व दें।



सरकार व राज्यपाल अमल करें।#AntiTribalMPPSC — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) January 13, 2020