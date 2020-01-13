App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#AntiTribalMPPSC trends on Twitter after Madhya Pradesh PSC question paper calls Bhil tribe criminal

Ram Dangore, the BJP MLA from Pandhana, called for strict action against the individual who set the question paper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) courted controversy after making derogatory references to the Bhil tribe in a question paper, News18 reported.

The question paper called Bhil “criminals” and “drunkards”, the report said.

Ram Dangore, the BJP MLA from Pandhana, called for strict action against the individual who had set the question paper.

“It’s shocking to see the derogatory reference in the MPPSC question paper about the community,” said Dangore.

The MLA, who is a member of the Bhil community, appeared for the examination on January 12.

He said he would file a police complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai also reacted to the matter, seeking removal of MPPSC secretary Renu Pant and called action against Chairman Bhaskar Chaubey.

The MPPSC has so far not provided a clarification on the question paper.

In terms of population, Madhya Pradesh has 60 lakh Bhils.

Meanwhile, #AntiTribalMPPSC has started trending on Twitter, with various individuals commenting on the said issue.



First Published on Jan 13, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh

