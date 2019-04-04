App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh assembly polls 2019: Voters rate TDP govt's performance as 'below average'

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in the state on April 11. The results will announced on May 23.

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Whatsapp

Voters in poll-bound Andhra Pradesh have rated the performance of the incumbent N Chandrababu led-government as "below average" across the state, reveals a survey conducted by the Association for the Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As the truncated state is inching closer to its first independent Assembly elections, the voters are set to elect a fresh government.

There is a multi-cornered fight in the state with no major parties contesting in alliances. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which contested previous state elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), is going it alone this time.

Naidu’s TDP is making all efforts to woo voters and retain power.

related news

Also Read | Jagan Mohan Reddy hopes for hung Parliament, says will support BJP on one condition

Ahead of the April 11 polls, the ruling party is promoting work done by the government. However, the people of Andhra Pradesh feel that the government has performed "below average" in delivering key promises.

The ADR survey gives a sneak peek of the voters’ priorities in Andhra Pradesh and how the government performed on it. The survey covered approximately 12,500 respondents across all 25 parliamentary constituencies of the state. They listed their priorities and also rated the performance of the government as ‘good’, ‘average’ or ‘bad’, which were equal to 5, 3 and 1, respectively.

As per respondents, their main priorities were ‘better employment opportunities’, ‘drinking water’ and ‘better hospitals or primary healthcare centres’.

However, the government performed "below average" on all three issues.

voters behaviour in andhra pradesh elections 2019

As AP’s population is divided into rural and urban, so were the issues of people residing in the two different regions. Take a look:

Top 3 rural issues in Andhra Pradesh and how much government worked on them

rural voters behaviour in andhra pradesh elections 2019

> Among the top 10 most important issues, data suggests that "availability of water for agriculture" was the most important rural issue for 48 percent of the rural respondents.

Performance (2.13/5): The respondents seem to be unhappy with TDP’s work on the issue. The party has received "below average" rating from respondents.

> The next important issue for rural people was "agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilisers". As many as 46 percent respondents highlighted it to be the most important issue for them.

Performance (1.99/5): The party again scored "below average".

Know Your Leader | Strong, committed Jagan Mohan Reddy turns nemesis for CM Naidu in Andhra Pradesh

> The third important issue was to get ‘electricity for agriculture’, as 44 percent considered it to be the most relevant issue.

Performance (2.19/5): The government’s work in the sector has again been rated "below average" by the respondents.

Top 3 urban issues in Andhra Pradesh and how the government fared

urban voters behaviour in andhra pradesh elections 2019

> According to the survey, "better employment opportunities" was the most important urban issue with 58 percent respondents saying so.

Performance (2.13/5): The performance of the government disappointed the urban population on this front as they rated it "below average".

Also read | After 260 years of rivalry, these royal foes turned friends

> The next important urban issue was "availability of drinking water" with 55 percent marking it as their topmost priority.

Performance (1.91/5): The government fared rather poorly according to the respondents.

> The third important issue was "water and air pollution", as 53 percent of the urban population considered it to be the most relevant issue.

Performance (2.19/5): The government’s work in the sector has been rated "below average".

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in the state on April 11. The results will announced on May 23.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics #TDP

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sharad Pawar Delivers a Stern Warning: We Don't Mess With Anyone on Ou ...

SC Reserves Verdict Whether Apex Court, CJI's Office are Public Author ...

India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against NE Rebel G ...

This Restaurant Serving Indian Food is Named After a Popular Adult Web ...

Jaitley Defends Electoral Bonds, Ask Opponents to Suggest Alternatives

In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Cer ...

DMK, If Voted to Power, Will Probe Mystery Over Jayalalitha's Death: M ...

Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahu ...

'Fair and Handsome' Ad Does not Disparage 'Fair & Lovely', Rules HC

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP maintains safe distance even as hardline ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.