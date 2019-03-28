App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019: As allies turn rivals, state heads to a multi-cornered fight

The Congress and TDP are going it alone, but the possibility of a post-poll alliance cannot be ruled out

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Whatsapp

As the process of filing nominations ended and scrutiny begun, the stage has been set in Andhra Pradesh for the first independent assembly elections.

The voting will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

The state had last voted in 2014 and elected the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to form the government. The party, which had won 102 assembly seats out of the tally of 175, is making all efforts to retain power.

However, allies in the 2014 assembly polls have turned rivals now.

related news

In 2014, TDP contested in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party (JSP). However, the TDP pulled out of the alliance in March 2018 over the central government's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The broken alliance has led to a multi-cornered fight in the state.

Here are the major parties contesting AP assembly polls:

Telugu Desam Party

The ruling TDP is eyeing to retain power. It is no secret that after his break-up with BJP, party chief Naidu has grown closer to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. But, after the TDP-Congress experiment failed in the Telangana assembly polls in 2018, both parties announced that they would not have a tie-up in forthcoming Andhra polls.

The party is going it alone in the polls this year.

YSR Congress party

The TDP will face major competition from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). After losing to the TDP in 2014, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led party is looking to win the state this time. The leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Jagan has made it clear that he will not be part of any alliance.

Son of former AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan has gained prominence after Praja Sankalpa Yatra. For over a period of 14 months, beginning November 2017, Jagan toured the state walking 3,600 km, covering thousands of villages. The yatra showed Jagan as a committed and strong leader and brought him closer to the voters.

Jana Sena Party

Seeking to emerge as a potent third force in the state, the Jana Sena of Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with the Bahujan Samaj Party, the CPI and the CPI(M) for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Barty

The BJP is fighting it alone with the aim to add one more state in its kitty. The party had in 2018 contested alone in Telangana where it managed to win just one seat. It will now look forward to gaining a better position in Andhra.

Congress

The Congress, unlike Telangana where it contested with the TDP, has opted to go it alone in Andhra. However, considering that both parties are active players in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), the possibility of a tacit understanding for a post-poll alliance among the two cannot be ruled out.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #TDP

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March F&O expiry 1% higher, Sensex surges 412 ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

This stock was the best performer on Nifty Bank in FY19

HD Deve Gowda faces doubtful future as JD(S) finds its Lok Sabha campa ...

Pro-Khalistan elements and Pakistani establishment bond in Canada over ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Vivaldi 2.4 browser supports editable buttons, multiple profiles and a ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.