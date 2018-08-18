Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 10 crore aid to rain-battered Kerala

Andhra Pradesh government tonight announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala.

Expressing grief over the devastation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government would extend all possible help to Kerala.

"Our moral support will always be there. We will also help the state in kind and other ways as well," the chief minister said in a statement.

He hoped that the situation in the state would return to normal soon.