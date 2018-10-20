Amritsar Train Accident LIVE: At least 58 dead; CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial inquiry

Residents stage protest at accident site

Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver.

One of the protesters alleged the train passed the area at a high speed and that the driver did not slow down the train despite the presence of a large crowd. (PTI)