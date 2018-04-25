Ambedkar statue damaged in UP's Gorakhpur

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was damaged by some unidentified people in Deoria district's Rampur Khas village, following which locals staged a protest today, police said. The damage to the statue was spotted by some villagers this morning, according to reports.

On receiving information, administrative and police officials reached the spot and pacified the people assuring them of action.

The statue was repaired and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants on a complaint village head Shobha Singh, they said.

SHO, Tarkulwa, Shashank Shekhar Rai said, "The statue has been repaired and an FIR registered against unidentified people."

The situation in the village is under control, Rai said.