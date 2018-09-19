App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All DDA policies to 'go through as planned': Hardeep Puri

The Housing and Urban Affairs minister was referring to the recent bureaucratic reshuffle of senior IAS officer Tarun Kapoor as DDA vice chairman.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Assuring that all Delhi Development Authority (DDA) policies "will go through as planned", Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that his ministry deals with "institutions and not with individuals".

Puri was referring to the recent bureaucratic reshuffle wherein senior IAS officer Tarun Kapoor was appointed as the vice chairman of DDA. Kapoor heads the Power Department in his cadre state Himachal Pradesh and is the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

Kapoor will replace Udai Pratap Singh, who superannuates on September 30.

Commenting about the recently-approved land pooling policy, the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) scheme and other initiatives, the minister told Moneycontrol, "Everything will go through. We deal with institutions, not with individuals."

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), was tasked with reviewing the TOD policy last year, has already submitted its recommendations to the land-owning agency.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #DDA #Housing #India #Politics #Real Estate

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.