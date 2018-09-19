All DDA policies to 'go through as planned': Hardeep Puri

Assuring that all Delhi Development Authority (DDA) policies "will go through as planned", Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that his ministry deals with "institutions and not with individuals".

Puri was referring to the recent bureaucratic reshuffle wherein senior IAS officer Tarun Kapoor was appointed as the vice chairman of DDA. Kapoor heads the Power Department in his cadre state Himachal Pradesh and is the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

Kapoor will replace Udai Pratap Singh, who superannuates on September 30.

Commenting about the recently-approved land pooling policy, the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) scheme and other initiatives, the minister told Moneycontrol, "Everything will go through. We deal with institutions, not with individuals."

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), was tasked with reviewing the TOD policy last year, has already submitted its recommendations to the land-owning agency.

