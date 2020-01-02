Ajit Pawar reviews progress on Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday visited the Indu Mills Compound here to review progress of work on the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The NCP leader also paid respects to the late Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution at the Chaityabhoomi here before visiting the Indu Mills premises in Dadar area.

"Reviewed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial work at Indu Mill. Gave instructions to project officials concerned regarding future work. Discussed key issues including security aspect at the time," Pawar later tweeted.

The previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government had said the memorial work would be completed by 2020.

The NCP and Congress, which were then in opposition, had alleged that the memorial's work was going on slowly.