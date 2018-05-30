App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram moves court for protection from arrest

The senior Congress leader moved his plea for anticipatory bail before Special Judge O P Saini, who directed Chidambaram to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 5 as already summoned by the agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister P Chidambaram today moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case.

The court, which issued notice to the ED seeking its reply by June 5, also directed the ED not to take any coercive action against Chidambaram in the matter till then.

The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The relief was granted to Karti after the ED sought time to argue on his application seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:06 am

tags #Aircel Maxis money laundering case #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #P Chidambaram

