AI operates all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar on International Women's Day

An all-women crew flight was operated between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar on March 8 to mark the International Women's Day, an Air India official said here.
AI also felicitated three women employees for their achievements, the company said in a statement.
The three employees shared their stories of success during a panel discussion on - soaring high to success, at the company's office here, it said.
The journey of women empowerment was also traced through poetry and songs during a cultural programme, it added.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 08:58 am