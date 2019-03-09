AI operates all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar on International Women's Day

An all-women crew flight was operated between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar on March 8 to mark the International Women's Day, an Air India official said here.

AI also felicitated three women employees for their achievements, the company said in a statement.

The three employees shared their stories of success during a panel discussion on - soaring high to success, at the company's office here, it said.

The journey of women empowerment was also traced through poetry and songs during a cultural programme, it added.