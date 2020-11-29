After exiting Congress, Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena on November 30

Actor Urmila Matondkar, poses for photographs after casting her ballot. Matondkar had contested on a Congress ticket during the Lok Sabha polls but had subsequently resigned. (Image: Twitter/@UrmilaMatondkar)

Actress Urmila Matondkar who fought the Lok Sabha elections last year on a Congress ticket is all set to join the Shiv Sena.

Matondkar, who resigned from the Congress, will join the party on November 30. However, thus far no details have been shared, an India Today report said.

This move comes within a year after Urmila Matondkar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. The actress cited petty politics as a reason for her leaving the party in September 2019.

"I have resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated May 16, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora," Matondkar said in a statement, back in September last year.

The actress was referring to a letter addressed to the party leadership, criticising the conduct of Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhushan Patil, close associates of Sanjay Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president.

At the time, Matondkar also said her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use her to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal within the party.