Urmila Matondkar quits Congress citing in-house politics and ‘betrayal’

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who had joined the Indian National Congress in March ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has quit the party.

"I have resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated May 16, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora," Matondkar said in a statement.

The actor was referring to a letter addressed to the party leadership, criticising the conduct of Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhushan Patil, close associates of Sanjay Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president.

"Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests," Matondkar added in the statement.

Matondkar stated that key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are "either unable or not committed to bring about a change and transformation in the organisation for the betterment of the party".

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress (sic)", the actor said.