88 oxygen generation plants functional in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Overall, 190 oxygen plants will become operational by the end of this month, Chouhan said in an official statement late Tuesday evening.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said 88 oxygen generation plants, with a collective capacity to generate over 45,000 litres of oxygen per minute, have become operational in the state.

“The deficiencies seen in the health infrastructure during the second wave of COVID-19 are being addressed on a priority basis. The most important of these shortcomings was the availability of medical oxygen,” the CM said.

As on Tuesday, 88 out of the 190 proposed oxygen plants have become functional in Madhya Pradesh so far, he said.

“These 88 plants have a generation capacity of 45,890 litres per minute,” he said.

With the start of oxygen production in MP, now there will be no need to get the life saving gas from other states, Chouhan said.

“Our target is to set up oxygen plants at tehsil-levels and all the district headquarters. Besides, oxygen concentrators have been provided at places where oxygen plants are not installed,” he said.

There are total 52 districts in the state.

Chouhan said out of the 190 oxygen plants proposed in MP, 102 are being set up with the help of the Centre.

On Tuesday, MP reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 7,92,281, while the death toll stood at 10,516 as no fresh casualty were reported during the day, as per official data.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #oxygen #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
first published: Sep 8, 2021 11:01 am

