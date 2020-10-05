42nd GST Council Meet: Rs 20,000 crore compensation cess to be dispersed to states soon, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

At a press conference to discuss the outcome of the 42nd GST Council meeting on October 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the compensation cess collected this year amounting to Rs 20,000 crore will be dispersed to the states soon.

Rs 24,000 crore of IGST to be released to the states, which had received less earlier, will be disbursed by the end of next week.

According to Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac, 10 states demanded that full compensation should be paid to them during the current year as per clauses in the law and the Centre should borrow. This will be discussed in the next meeting on October 13.

The taxpayers whose turnover is less than 5 crores will not have to file monthly returns and only quarterly returns ((GSTR-3B and GSTR-1).

By this decision from January 1, 2021, taxpayers will be required to file on eight returns instead of 24 returns, reducing the compliance burden.

HSN code gives the ability to track sales in the sector for invoice matching and for statistics purposes, the Ministry said. Taxpayers whose turnover is more than 5 crores, will have to compulsorily mention the HSN codes up to 6 digits from 1st April 2021. For those who have a turnover of fewer than 5 crores for their B2B supplies, they will have to mention the HSN code up to 4 digits.

On a certain notified class of supplies, 8 digits will be required, said Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

As for refunds, in order to keep a check on them, they will given to those bank accounts validated by PAN and Aadhar. "The GST council has decided that the refund application can be signed via Aadhar," said Pandey.

A decision to extend surcharge on luxury items including cars and tobacco products beyond 2022 has also been made. "The GST council has approved to extend the cess(surcharge) beyond five years," said Nirmala Sitharaman at the press conference.