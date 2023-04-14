English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations in J&K's Udhampur

    The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

    PTI
    April 14, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
    The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations. Image Credits: ANI

    The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations. Image Credits: ANI

    Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

    The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

    The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

    There is no causality, he added. Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said. The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said.

    Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added. Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

    PTI
    Tags: #Baisakhi #collapse #footbridge #Udhampur
    first published: Apr 14, 2023 04:57 pm