MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

35,325 challans issued for COVID-19 violations in Delhi from May 31-June 19: Police

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

More than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31 and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks, police said on Sunday.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.

During the same period, an amount of Rs 7,15,49,945 worth fine was collected by the police for violations of COVID-19 norms, police data showed.

At least 509 shopkeepers have been booked for violating DDMA guidelines in the last few weeks and most of the violations were recorded in Outer Delhi and the least were found in New Delhi district, police said.
PTI
TAGS: #challans #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jun 21, 2021 08:14 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.