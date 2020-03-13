App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

2.87 lakh posts vacant in railways: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said three centralised employment notifications (CENs) for around 1.41 lakh vacancies for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) were issued in 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 2.87 lakh of the 15 lakh sanctioned positions are lying vacant in the railways, the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said three centralised employment notifications (CENs) for around 1.41 lakh vacancies for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) were issued in 2018.

"Recruitment processes for the same have been completed. Further, in 2019, another four CENs for around 1.43 lakh additional vacancies have also been notified. Recruitment process for 01 CEN is completed and for remaining three CENs, is in progress.

Close
"Contract labourers are engaged by the railway field units on need basis from time to time. Data of contract labourers' details is not maintained centrally," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.