2.87 lakh posts vacant in railways: Govt

As many as 2.87 lakh of the 15 lakh sanctioned positions are lying vacant in the railways, the government told Parliament on Friday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said three centralised employment notifications (CENs) for around 1.41 lakh vacancies for various Group 'C' posts (including Level-1) were issued in 2018.
"Recruitment processes for the same have been completed. Further, in 2019, another four CENs for around 1.43 lakh additional vacancies have also been notified. Recruitment process for 01 CEN is completed and for remaining three CENs, is in progress.
