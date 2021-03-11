JioNews and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra team up for a 7-day fitness challenge; here's how you can participate

Has work from home left you with zero physical activity? Don't you have time to go to the gym? If your answer is yes, then we have an amazing opportunity for you to stay fit and earn some rewards from the comfort of your home.

JioNews and popular actress and fitness specialist Shilpa Shetty Kundra have teamed up to bring you a seven-day fitness challenge. Participate in this contest to win some special prizes from Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Here is how you can participate in the contest

1. Download the JioNews mobile app or you can visit the website (jionews.com)

2. Watch Shilpa Shetty Kundra's videos that are related to Yoga, Physical Exercise, and Meditation.

3. After carefully watching the videos, answer all the questions that are related to the videos on JioNews' Facebook webpage.

Undoubtedly, with the kind of fitness she has, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has proved her worth to be one of the best ambassador for the fitness world. Besides herself, she also motivates others to be fit through her fitness app “Simple Soulful.” The app provides information on health issues like yoga, exercise, immunity and others. You can easily work out at home by watching all her fitness videos.