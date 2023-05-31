How to get rid of double chin with Face Yoga: Expert tips and exercises

The benefits of Face Yoga: Make a fish face and repeat the exercise 4-5 times a day (Image: Canva)

Bothered about that hint of a double chin every time you look at yourself in the mirror? Blame it on weight gain, old age, or even genetics, this extra layer of fat that accumulates under the chin (the submental fat) is a huge dampener if you are conscious about your personality and appearance. Fortunately, there are several exercises you can try to get rid of a double chin, such as Face Yoga.

You can do this exercise within the comfort of your home or even office. All that you need is a strong will to follow a specific set of face exercises. Within two months you will see an impressive face fat transformation and your chin will start looking toned and chiseled.

The best way is to engage a personal yoga teacher who can guide you with the right yoga poses initially. Says Mithlesh Kumar, a Yoga trainer based in Delhi with 25 years of experience, "There are separate yoga exercises for both men and women, as well as specific age groups, that can help you get rid of a double chin and reduce facial fat. Yoga stimulates blood circulation in the face, strengthens and tightens your facial muscles, and ultimately leaves your chin looking toned and defined"

For women between 40 and 50 age bracket and mother of two kids, he suggests following yoga guidelines :

Bhujangasana (Cobra Stretch)

Gently lift your face upwards and hold your chin for 10 to 30 seconds. Repeat this exercise 3 to 5 times. Perform this yoga asana twice or thrice a week. Regular practice will yield visible results after three months.

Lion Pose - The Simha Mudra

This pose improves blood circulation around the face and tightens the facial muscles. Place your hands on your thighs and sit up straight. Take a deep breath and stick your tongue out, directing your gaze towards the center of your eyebrows. Emit a loud sound, imitating the roar of a lion. Practice this posture at least 5 times.

Smile from your heart

A radiant, wide smile is all that's required. It is one of the best ways to eliminate a double chin. Sit up straight, smile as wide as possible, engage your cheek muscles, and maintain the pose for 10-15 seconds. Then, pout and hold the pose for 10 seconds. Repeat this exercise 4 to 5 times a day.

Make a fish face

Purse your lips and cheeks until your mouth resembles that of a fish. Suck in as much as possible, expelling all the air from your mouth. Afterward, move your head in various directions—right, left, up, and down. Repeat this exercise 4-5 times a day.

"Yoga can definitely help you reduce your double chin. By practicing these exercises regularly, you will start to see changes. However, the results may vary depending on different body types, lifestyles, diets, and genetics. Depending on your body type, it may take time for the results to become apparent. Nevertheless, it's important to remember that face yoga for reducing excessive fat and double chin should be combined with quality sleep, a balanced diet, and weekly exercise sessions (around 3-5 times a week) to address the issue holistically," adds Mithlesh Kumar.