Fruits high in Vitamin C: Add guava, amla, kiwi and others to your diet to boost immunity

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is an essential water-soluble nutrient that helps enzymes in our body function efficiently. Alongside, vitamin C serves as a foundational element for building strong tissues and acts as a protective shield against cell damage caused by harmful molecules. Little wonder then that this essential vitamin plays a major role in boosting our immune system, and shields us against infections and illnesses.

If you are on a vegetarian or vegan diet, you can count on Vitamin C for its ability to improve the absorption of iron from plant-based foods, as it helps prevent iron deficiency.

Importance of Vitamin C

Heals wounds, repairs tissue: Having sufficient amount of vitamin C in your body helps healing wounds, repair tissues, and maintain the health and strength of these structures. This is because vitamin C is a key component in the production of collagen, a protein that forms the structural framework of your skin, bones, blood vessels, and connective tissues.

Acts as powerful antioxidant: Vitamin C protects our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals by acting as a potent antioxidant. By neutralising these free radicals, it reduces the risk of chronic diseases and supports overall cellular health.

Supports immune system: Remember that if you are stressed or ill, it is important to ensure you are not deficient in vitamin C, as it plays a significant role in supporting your immune system. Moreover, it enhances the function of immune cells, such as white blood cells, and helps the body defend against infections and illnesses.

Enhances iron absorption: If you follow vegetarian or vegan diets, you maybe at a higher risk of iron deficiency. This is where vitamin C comes into the picture; it improves the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods) from the digestive tract into the bloodstream.

Understand that oranges aren't the sole source of ample vitamin C. Various other fruits surpass oranges in vitamin C content. Adding these fruits into your diet can enhance your vitamin C intake. You could explore the following options:

Guava: A tropical fruit, guava is considered one of the richest sources of vitamin C among fruits. Guava is also a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants like lycopene.

Indian gooseberry: Popularly called Amla in India, gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and it is known for several health benefits. As a traditional Ayurvedic medicine, Indian gooseberry is believed to support digestion, improve immunity, and promote hair and skin health.

Blackcurrant: Blackcurrants are known for their impressive vitamin C content. Including blackcurrants in your diet can help you meet your vitamin C needs and provide potential health benefits. Along with vitamin C, blackcurrants also offer other valuable compounds such as anthocyanins, which are responsible for their deep purple colour and are known for their potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Kiwi: Kiwi is another fruit loaded with vitamin C. The high vitamin C content in kiwi contributes to its tangy taste and various health benefits. Consuming kiwi as part of a balanced diet can help meet your daily vitamin C requirements and provide additional nutrients like dietary fibre, vitamin K, vitamin E, and potassium.

Strawberries: Strawberries are also packed with vitamin C. It protects your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Apart from being rich in vitamin C, strawberries also contain dietary fibre, manganese, folate, and various antioxidants.