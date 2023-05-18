Contact lenses and eye problems: Simple tips to protect yourself from eye infections

Contact lenses cover the outermost, transparent part of the eye called the cornea (Image: Canva)

Contact lenses and eye care: Who does not love the swoon-worthy makeover of Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) in the Princess Diaries? No one failed to notice the momentous change - from glasses to contact lenses. A common cliché among movies and books, the protagonist is often re'model'ed by the mere swapping of their spectacles for contacts, and there are followers aplenty.

Colored lenses are also a hit among fashion-forward individuals, even for those without eye issues. However, it's important to be aware of the potential complications that come with the increasing popularity of contact lenses.

Contact lenses cover the outermost, transparent part of the eye called the cornea. They are indicated in a fair number of conditions, including refractive errors like near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and astigmatism, pediatric aphakia (when the child is born without a lens in the eye), and even used to instill antibiotics and antiviral drugs.

There are three main types of contact lenses: hard, soft, and rigid gas-permeable (RGP) lenses. However, excessive and improper use of contact lenses, whether for aesthetic purposes or otherwise, can have negative effects.

Excessive use of contact lens solutions containing irritants may affect the conjunctiva (the part of the eye that connects the eyeball to the eyelids) by causing redness and itching. This condition is called chemical toxic conjunctivitis. The cornea, being devoid of its own blood supply, derives oxygen directly from the air via the tear film.

Overuse of contact lenses can disturb this dynamic and result in corneal hypoxia marked by blurring of vision and burning pain in the ocular surface. Besides that, it also invites Acanthamoeba castellanii, an amoeba commonly found in water bodies and air. If you use tap water or saline water at home as a substitute for contact lens solution, you are risking Acanthamoeba keratitis.

Before you touch your contact lenses, clean your hands properly (Image: Canva)

A few simple measures can prevent the above complications.

1. Trust your optometrist: When purchasing contact lenses, carefully follow the handling instructions provided by your optometrist, especially if you're a first-time user. Pay attention to the recommended contact lens solution and ensure it's stored in a cool, dry place.

2. Clean hands are a must: Before touching your contact lenses, thoroughly clean your hands. Germs often accumulate under nails, so proper hand hygiene is crucial. Rinse your contact lenses only with the recommended solution..

3. Make-up before lenses: If you're a makeup lover, remember the "before and after" rule. Remove your makeup after taking off your lenses. Apply face cream or concealer only after wearing your contacts.

4. Keep your case closed: Properly seal your contact lens case to prevent contamination from foreign bodies. Regularly clean the case and replace it every three to four months.

5. Avoid reusing solution: It's strongly advised not to reuse the same solution poured in your case. Discard it and use fresh solution each time you store your contacts. Contact lenses should not be kept in the same solution for more than 30 days.

6. Say no to tap water: The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises against using tap water as a substitute for contact lens solution. Using tap water can put you at risk of contracting Acanthamoeba, a protozoan that causes severe pain and sensitivity to light.

7. Swim without lenses: Avoid wearing contacts while swimming, as they can make you more susceptible to bacterial infections present in the water.

8. Remove lenses before sleep: Before going to bed, remove and rinse your contact lenses, especially if they are daily disposable lenses. This helps prevent infections and eye irritation.