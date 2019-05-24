Top winners and losers of Lok Sabha polls 2019

Counting day on May 23 for the Lok Sabha election revealed that the Bharatiya Janta Party was able to win more than 300 seats on its own.

The results included some major upsets like Smriti Irani defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and Jyotiraditya Scindia losing to K P Yadav in Guna.

Watch the video to know the top winners and losers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.