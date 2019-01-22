App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Sabarimala protests will not affect Left in Kerala

Lok Sabha MP MB Rajesh talks about 10% reservation for EWS in general category, the trade unions amendment bill and the Sabarimala protests in Kerala

The Narendra Modi government’s move to introduce and pass a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category to educational institutions and government jobs is seen as a much-needed and politically astute move.

However, two-time Lok Sabha MP and young leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MB Rajesh feels that the move to bring such a legislation on the ‘last day of the last session of this government’ shows that it is not serious about it.

Rajesh said that the Centre’s efforts to amend the Trade Unions Act is against the interests of the workers and goes against established norms and understandings.

Kerala has seen widespread protests this month regarding the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple. Numerous hartals called by different political parties have seen more than 1,200 cases being filed, 3,000-plus arrests and 37,000-plus named as accused. When asked is the State has failed to read the sentiments of the people, Rajesh said that much of the protests were orchestrated by the BJP and RSS.

The parliamentarian also feels that in the coming elections the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will win in a convincing manner.

The CPI(M) leader gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian regarding the quota bill, Trade Union (Amendment) Bill and the Sabarimala protests.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #India #Political Bazaar #Politics #video

