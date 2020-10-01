Mubadala-Reliance Retail deal: Here is all you need to know about Abu Dhabi state fund

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company, which is billed the second-biggest state investor after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, on October 1 joined a posse of global investors looking to buy stakes in Reliance Industries' retail arm. Mubadala will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore to secure 1.4 percent in the retail unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).



This is the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary. Earlier this year, it had announced an investment of $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms



Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi, which is its shareholder.

According to the company’s website, Mubadala typically makes investments in enterprises that “create lasting value and positive economic and social impact in communities at home and overseas”.

Mubadala was established in 2017 as a global investment company for Abu Dhabi. It is now an active worldwide investor with over 50 businesses and investments in more than 50 countries.

Mubadala Investment Company's portfolio spans pharmaceutical and medical technology, advanced manufacturing, metals and mining, semiconductors, renewable energy and utilities, aerospace, agribusiness, and management of diverse financial holdings.

Mubadala has offices in New York, San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro, and Moscow, with a joint venture in Hong Kong.