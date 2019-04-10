Modi government report card: Decoding demonetisation

As voting begins to elect India's 17th Lok Sabha on April 11, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary examines the schemes and policies of the NDA government introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the first of this seven-part series, we dig into demonetisation, which is by far one of the most controversial decisions taken by the government. On November 8, 2016, PM Modi had outlawed currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

He had stated that the move will completely eradicate corruption and black money.