you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money With Moneycontrol │ Millennials & Money

From how much money you should save in your early 20s to why you should be wary of lifestyle inflation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Millennials are unprepared for the real world. That’s something we often hear, but if you’ve just got your first job and are looking to stretch your salary, fear not!

We get our expert, Tarun Birani, the founder of TBNG Capital, to tell you how to deal with the high cost of living expenses and still put away cash for a rainy day.

From how much money you should save in your early 20s to why you should be wary of lifestyle inflation – he has all the answers for you in this chat with Sakshi Batra

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:46 pm

tags #India #Managing money with moneycontrol #personal finance #video

