Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Investing in mutual funds

Have you noticed that your bank keeps insisting on investing in mutual funds. Well, it's certainly a part of their job but what's alarming to see is that banks as mutual fund distributors mostly preferred to sell schemes from their own group firms.Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania shares the reasons behind this practice and how is it likely to impact investors like you and me.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 09:55 pm