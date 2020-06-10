Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma sheds light on what New Zealand did right to win the battle against coronavirus
Life has returned to normal in New Zealand after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern removed all domestic restrictions imposed under the lockdown.
Currently, New Zealand has no active case of COVID-19.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma shares insights into what New Zealand did right and the model adopted by the island nation to tackle the global crisis.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:27 pm