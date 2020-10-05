172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-did-a-dealer-at-iifl-operated-front-run-trades-worth-crores-5926721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How did a dealer at IIFL operate 'front run' trades worth crores?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what front running trades are.

Moneycontrol News

The market regulator has banned a dealer at IIFL and five other associates for illegally buying and selling shares ahead of a large order.

SEBI probe revealed a fraud of crores of rupees by 'front run' trades.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what front running trades are and how they are executed.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 10:51 pm

