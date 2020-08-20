Explained | Bioplastic: Is it a silver bullet sustainability solution?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how eco-friendly is bioplastic and if its benefits can mitigate climate change.
Many countries have started imposing a ban on single-use plastic due to its lethal environmental consequences
But, FMCG companies continue to use plastic, adding tonnes of waste due to no absolute substitute for traditional plastic.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:45 am