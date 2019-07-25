App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | How Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics in AP is impacting corporate India

The government has put all construction projects which have completed only 25% under review and decided to re-negotiate power purchase agreements signed with renewable energy producers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has made multiple changes since coming to power in Andhra Pradesh which has caught the eye of corporate India.

The government has put all construction projects which have completed only 25% under review and re-negotiate power purchase agreements signed with renewable energy producers.

Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to understand how these decisions will affect investment in the state.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #Editor's Take #infrastructure #Jagan Mohan Reddy #Politics #video

