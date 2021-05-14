MARKET NEWS

Dr Devi Shetty's mantra to fight the pandemic: 3 point vaccine plan & double the medical workforce

Devi Shetty, one of India's leading cardiac surgeons and the founder of Narayana Health spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the prescriptions for India, as it battles the devastating second wave of Coronavirus. While he lauded the Govt for its efforts in procuring Oxygen, he said the need of the hour is to have one vaccine procuring agency and scaling up the number of doctors and nurses by giving grace marks so students can get Post graduation seats and allow foreign medical graduates to pratice in India.

