Buy or Sell | Here's why SBI Life is a fundamentally strong buy amid cautious market

There has been a positive movement in the global markets primarily on account of good manufacturing data from China and Europe.

However, Indian markets have been on the downside on account of very bad Q1 GDP data which has gone down to 5 percent. Also, there has not been much stimulus which was expected out of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that has not happened. Auto sales have been down and that has been a significant whammy in the Indian markets.

The PSU Bank merger which was announced has not been taken well by the markets and Bank Nifty corrected for the entire week. PSU Bank and realty index were down by 3 percent while Pharma was up by 2 percent and metals were up by 2.6 percent. We expect consolidation to happen in the Indian markets. However, with global markets positive, the bottom looks limited.

Trade with caution and be very stock specific, focus on fundamentally strong stocks.