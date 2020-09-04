172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-pubg-ban-leaves-the-field-open-for-local-gaming-companies-5800051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | PUBG ban leaves the field open for local gaming companies

In this edition of Business Insight, find out if India-made games will come to the forefront after the ban.

Moneycontrol News

On September 2, the Indian government banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications, including the popular game PUBG.

The recent ban on the popular mobile game PUBG Mobile has hit the Indian gaming community hard, but not as much as the game’s developer Tencent.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #business insight #PUBG #Special Videos #video

