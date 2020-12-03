PlusFinancial Times
Business Insight | Indians eager to visit UK for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots

Anxious Indians have started enquiring with travel agents for air tickets and visas to visit the UK to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shots. And agents are rolling up their sleeves to offer short-stay packages suited just for the purpose.

