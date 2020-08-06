Business Insight | Gold, silver see momentum amid inflation fears, rising COVID-19 infections

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is driving prices and what are the crucial levels to look for.
Gold prices recently hit a fresh high of Rs 55,339 per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and $2,056 per troy ounce internationally.
The safe-haven yellow metal has been the best performing asset class in 2020, but silver managed to outperform gold.In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is driving prices and what are the crucial levels to look for.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 05:43 pm