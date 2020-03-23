Business Insight | Decoding the 'Helicopter money' concept and its probable impact on economy

How do you frame policies in a scenario that calls you to lock down the entire economy? How do you prescribe strategies when the only known solution so far, is persistent, extreme social distancing for an indeterminate period?

As these questions dominate policy wonks from New York to New Delhi, a popular textbook theory is fast gaining traction to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19 - 'Helicopter Drop' of money.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol explains to you the unconventional economic tool.