you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Decoding the 'Helicopter money' concept and its probable impact on economy

A popular textbook theory is fast gaining traction to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19 - 'Helicopter Drop' of money.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

How do you frame policies in a scenario that calls you to lock down the entire economy? How do you prescribe strategies when the only known solution so far, is persistent, extreme social distancing for an indeterminate period?

As these questions dominate policy wonks from New York to New Delhi, a popular textbook theory is fast gaining traction to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19 - 'Helicopter Drop' of money.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol explains to you the unconventional economic tool.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Covid-19 #economic impact #helicopter drop of money #video

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: 'It's the end of the world' - REM's apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

