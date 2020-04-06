App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Residential real estate severely hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol' Sakshi Batra shares more details on how COVID-19 could spell the worst for the realty sector and what should home buyers do who have already bought a house or are planning to buy one?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian real estate sector seems to have hit another brick wall with Coronavirus pandemic which could perhaps be the worst of all historic events like the 2008 financial crisis and demonetisation.  Many had been looking forward to 2020 to finally see the return of buyers for commercial and housing properties, given the government incentives. However, considering the current scenario, even when the lockdown is over, the economy is going to take a sharp hit so much so that top brokerage houses are expecting a GDP contraction.

Realty sector one of the largest employment generators, may also be staring a number of job losses owing to an overall economic slowdown or a possible recession.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol' Sakshi Batra shares more details on how COVID-19 could spell the worst for the realty sector and what should home buyers do who have already bought a house or are planning to buy one?

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Real Estate #video

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

