Big Story | Residential real estate severely hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Indian real estate sector seems to have hit another brick wall with Coronavirus pandemic which could perhaps be the worst of all historic events like the 2008 financial crisis and demonetisation. Many had been looking forward to 2020 to finally see the return of buyers for commercial and housing properties, given the government incentives. However, considering the current scenario, even when the lockdown is over, the economy is going to take a sharp hit so much so that top brokerage houses are expecting a GDP contraction.

Realty sector one of the largest employment generators, may also be staring a number of job losses owing to an overall economic slowdown or a possible recession.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol' Sakshi Batra shares more details on how COVID-19 could spell the worst for the realty sector and what should home buyers do who have already bought a house or are planning to buy one?